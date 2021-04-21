Video: Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac and castaway Shkodran Mustafi run away as furious Schalke fans run riot after relegation

Schalke stars including Arsenal loanee Sead Kolasinac and castaway Shkodran Mustafi were amongst the players to flee from a mob of supporters after the side’s relegation was confirmed last night.

Schalke lost 1-0 to Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday evening, confirming their exit from the Bundesliga as they sit on a meaningless total of just 13 points after 30 matches.

Relegation certainly incensed a large number of Schalke fans, who took things to another level when they pelted the team bus on it’s return, whilst also abusing the players for their poor performances.

The Sun report that the mob was 600-strong, adding that the frustrated supporters waited for the team bus to return to the side’s Gelsenkirchen home at 1am.

It’s added that several players were left bleeding after being pelted, with eggs thrown, abuse shouted and even rivals Borussia Dortmund letting off fireworks to celebrate their foe’s relegation.

Schalke's players, including Sead Kolasinac (on loan from Arsenal) & Shkodran Mustafi, had to flee from an angry mob of fans last night after their 1-0 loss away to Arminia Bielefeld confirmed their relegation to the 2.Bundesliga.

It’s a shame to see how poorly run Schalke have been in recent years, it’s certainly strange to see them dropping into the German second-tier, but they’ve been truly awful this season.

Kolasinac was loaned to the club he left Arsenal for on a free in January, whilst the Gunners cut their massive losses on £35m Mustafi by letting the centre-back walk free at the mid-season point.

The transfers have proven to be an utter nightmare, first the current Gunner and his old Arsenal teammate led a player revolt against the manager, who has since been sacked, whilst Mustafi was performing so poorly in the club’s eyes that they explicitly dropped him for ‘sporting reasons’ for one tie.

The fact that Kolasinac, a man who fought off knife-wielding thieves for Mesut Ozil, fled from the danger really highlights just how angry the bunch of Schalke supporters were.