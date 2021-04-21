Menu

Video: Karim Benzema glancing header gives Real Madrid three-goal buffer on the stroke of half-time

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid are running riot against Cadiz, with Karim Benzema scoring the European Super League founders’ third goal of the night – and it’s not even half-time.

Zinedine Zidane’s men are seriously depleted at current, with injuries and suspensions having disrupted the selection process over recent weeks, particularly since the end of the most recent international break.

Considering all of the recent drama relating to the European Super League, with president Florentino Perez having gone on Spanish TV to discuss it, you’d have to imagine the squad have been distracted in the build-up to this game, too.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Wonderful Vinicius Junior flick sets up Karim Benzema penalty to fire Real Madrid ahead against Cadiz
‘Our hero’ – Arsenal fans react to rumours ex-star and academy graduate will join ‘KroenkeOut’ protests after European Super League act
Video: Chelsea Woman keeper Ann-Katrin Berger makes stunning reflex save during top of the table clash with Man City

They could’ve fooled us, though, as Karim Benzema’s glancing header from a strike towards goal from Casemiro landing in the back of the net to make it 3-0 to Real Madrid before the half-time break.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

On paper, this is a Real Madrid side that Chelsea fans probably wouldn’t be particularly fearsome of, but when you have players of Benzema’s calibre on the field of play, you’re always going to pose a threat to the opposition.

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.