Menu

Video: Chelsea Woman keeper Ann-Katrin Berger makes stunning reflex save during top of the table clash with Man City

Posted by

Ann-Katrin Berger made a stunning save during Chelsea Women’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City Women on Wednesday evening.

While we’ve had enough Super League talk for one lifetime over the past 72 hours, today’s Women Super League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea was simply too good to pass up.

The two giants of the Women’s game are leading the charge for the title. While it’s Chelsea that are leading the charge at current, Man City are breathing down their necks, and could have overthrown the Blues with a win tonight.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: John Stones shown straight red card for Man City in front of England boss Southgate after high challenge on Aston Villa starlet
Video: Incisive Man City carve Aston Villa apart with Ederson involved as Phil Foden provides the finish
Real Madrid to pay €20-€30m signing bonus for massive summer signing

Unfortunately for City, Ann-Katrin Berger was at the very top of her game, making one stunning save in particular to deny a headed effort which looked destined for the back of her net.

The cat-like reflexes on display were superhuman, with Berger somehow getting her fingertips to the ball and diverting it away from the target. This is one of the best saves you’ll see all season…

More Stories Ann-Katrin Berger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.