Video: Gareth Bale produces amazing finish for Spurs on return to starting lineup to draw level against ex-club Southampton

In the 59th minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, Spurs drew level with some tidy attacking play sparked by Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele, the big-money signing that has been pretty solid this season after a troubled start, showcased lovely vision to drill a pass into the box.

Heung-Min Son immediately laid it off to Lucas Moura, who fired at goal but saw his effort blocked, leaving the ball to spill wide.

Gareth Bale stretched out to expertly control the ball before composing himself and curling the ball into the top corner with a wonderful finish, despite being faced by quite the crowd.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Spurs fell behind in the first-half to a Danny Ings header after sloppy defending at a corner.

Bale returned to the starting lineup under the caretaker charge of former teammate and friend Ryan Mason, having been left on the bench for Jose Mourinho’s last match for the club and not featuring from the get-go in any of the side’s last four Premier League matches before tonight.

From a neutral perspective, after the difficulties Bale has endured at Real Madrid, we are hoping that the Welshman can build on this moment and end the loan campaign on a high.

