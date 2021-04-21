Menu

Video: “I’ve let you down” – John W Henry breaks silence over ESL with apology to fans, Klopp and Liverpool players

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool owner John W Henry has issued an official statement as he finally breaks his silence over the European Super League saga.

Watch below as Henry speaks directly to Liverpool fans, and apologises for the upset the Super League plans caused them…

As well as that, Henry apologised to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the club’s players, insisting they had nothing to do with the controversial plans to set up a breakaway competition.

Liverpool last night joined the other Premier League big six in pulling out of the hugely unpopular plans to join the new Super League alongside European giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

More Stories john w henry Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.