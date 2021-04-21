Menu

Video: Southampton’s Che Adams denied with goal at his mercy by stunning Hugo Lloris goalkeeping

Hugo Lloris was forced into action just two minutes into Tottenham’s clash with Southampton this evening, with the Frenchman denying the visitors the opening goal with a quite remarkable double save.

Lloris is considered among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, so it ought to be no great surprise when he makes a good save or two.

However, in wake of everything that’s happened in the last 72 hours, we’re just delighted to be back writing about football again, and he’s given us an excuse to do it.

Lloris’ first save was from a goal-bound header by Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu. It’s a save you’d expect him to make, with it being pretty central in the goal.

The World Cup winner then got up in time to block the rebound from Saints forward Che Adams, who must be wondering how on Earth he didn’t score.

It’s one of those where the goalkeeper deserves credit, but in truth, he shouldn’t have stood a chance…

