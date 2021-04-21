Video: Manchester United star Mason Greenwood got immediate revenge for teammate Paul Pogba on referee in hilarious moment vs Burnley

In the 91st minute of Manchester United’s win against Burnley on Sunday, Paul Pogba harshly found himself on the back of some unfair comments from referee Jon Moss after being fouled.

Pogba was put down with some choice words from the lead match official after he was flung to the floor by a shove from Ashley Westwood as he was being grappled by Charlie Taylor.

The Manchester United will be delighted to see that one of their own actually got some revenge for his teammate immediately after, as Mason Greenwood poked the ball through Moss’ legs.

Moss didn’t appear to notice the hilarious moment, as he was bent over spraying the lines for the Red Devils’ free-kick.

Don’t let all this esl talk talk make you forget that Mason Greenwood scored a brace and did this to the ref two days ago pic.twitter.com/htqvXzOvab — ? (@V2Ladd) April 20, 2021

Pictures from Star Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Tottenham goal chalked off with Heung-min Son aided by Lucas Moura blocking keeper’s view in offside position Video: Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori costs AC Milan two goals in potentially pivotal defeat to Sassuolo Video: Gareth Bale produces amazing finish for Spurs on return to starting lineup to draw level against ex-club Southampton

Greenwood also got himself two goals on the day, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side break free from a 1-1 scoreline with just 10 minutes to spare and seal a 3-1 victory.