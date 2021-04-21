Menu

Video: Manchester City stunned after 20 seconds with Aston Villa’s John McGinn firing past Ederson

Aston Villa have stunned Manchester City at Villa Park, with John McGinn having found the back of the net with just 20 seconds on the clock.

You wondered what sort of reaction we were going to get from the champions-elect tonight, with City having been knocked out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage on Saturday, before all of the European Super League drama ensued.

Well, if Pep Guardiola was hoping for a fast start in the Midlands tonight, he’s going to be left dearly disappointed, with Scotsman John McGinn finding himself in the centre-forward role and beating Ederson with a finish that any striker would be proud of.

Clubs who were involved in the European Super League failed coup have struggled in the midst of all the drama, with both Liverpool and Chelsea having dropped points already. Could City be about to allow rivals Man United an avenue back into the title race?

