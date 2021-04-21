Menu

(Video) Mexican wonderkid scores superb striker Arsenal in their win over Chelsea at the youth level

As Mexico looks to begin a new cycle of players that could play a vital role on the national team, one that the country hopes plans out is Marcelo Flores. 

The 17-year-old Arsenal youth player scored a fantastic strike to lift The Gunners past Chelsea with a 2-1. Flores has scored four goals in 19 appearances. The midfielder joined over the summer and has represented Mexico at the international youth levels.

However, Flores could switch and represent Canada or England.

