Tottenham thought that they’d taken the lead over Southampton through Heung-min Son, but after a VAR review and a pitch-side monitor visit, the goal was chalked off.

Sergio Reguilon raced down the left-channel and played the ball into the path of Heung-min Son.

While the forward has not been as prolific in the second-half of the campaign as he was in the first, he wasn’t going to allow an opportunity of that quality pass him by, finding the bottom corner with a clinical finish.

Unfortunately for Son, and newly-appointed Spurs boss Ryan Mason, a VAR review spotted a Lucas Moura offside in the buildup to the goal, with the Brazilian being adjudged to blocking the goalkeeper’s view while in an offside position.

David Coote was advised to go to the pitch-side monitor, and after a brief look at the replay, he made the decision to rule the goal out. Thankfully, we won’t have to hear Jose Mourinho complaining about it post-match.