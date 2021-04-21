Menu

Video: Tottenham fans make a mockery of themselves (again) by staging the worst protest of all-time

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham fans have staged a ‘protest’ outside the stadium this afternoon in wake of the European Super League fiasco. 

Over the last 48 hours, football fans’ passion for their game has been on full display.

MORE: The Carabao Cup final row with Daniel Levy that led to Jose Mourinho’s sacking

Supporters across the country, and Europe, have fought tooth and nail to ensure that the game-changing concept did not come to fruition.

Chelsea supporters received their fair share of the credit for the demonstration outside Stamford Bridge last night, which took place soon before it all came tumbling down.

Chelsea fans made their feelings known outside Stamford Bridge last night.

Tottenham fans have seemingly intended to follow in the footsteps of their arch-rivals today, with Spurs hosting Southampton in the Premier League at 6pm.

However, there’s not the same bite to their protesting against their ownership.

More Stories / Latest News
Joel Glazer breaks ESL silence in open letter to Man United fans
The Carabao Cup final row with Daniel Levy that led to Jose Mourinho’s sacking
Arsenal on alert for classy attacker made available for transfer

Have a look at this video from outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which shows fans stood chatting to each other, with a band performing to entertain those participating.

But yeah, Levy and ENIC out, right?

More Stories daniel levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.