In the 29th minute of Tottenham Hotspur’s first match after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Spurs fell behind to Southampton after some play as sketchy as their plans to join the European Super League.

Set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse fired in a corner from the left flank, which was directed towards the near-post area.

Spurs showed absolutely no respect to the quality Danny Ings as Serge Aurier allowed the striker to jog away – not even forcing him to use on of his best assets, speed – and head the ball into the net.

Tottenham’s defensive setup in their first match under former player Ryan Mason was sloppy, but it shouldn’t take away from Ings’ fine effort.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

This certainly isn’t the start that Mason would’ve wanted to his caretaker tenure, whilst another gutless showing from Spurs will do no favours in regards to attracting quality managerial candidates.