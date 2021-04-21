Video: Wonderful Vinicius Junior flick sets up Karim Benzema penalty to fire Real Madrid ahead against Cadiz

In the 29th minute of this evening’s La Liga tie between Cadiz and Real Madrid, Los Blancos won themselves a penalty when Karim Benzema threaded a lovely pass into Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius’ first-touch when he received the ball is what won Zinedine Zidane’s side the spot-kick, as the Brazilian star flicked it away from Isaac ‘Iza’ Carcelen, with the full-back then stamping him down.

Planting his foot into Vinicius’ ankle will likely have been accidental but the referee had no chance to call a foul on Iza and award Real Madrid a penalty.

Benzema was rewarded for his own role in the opportunity as he stepped up, looking ice-cold, and tucked the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures from Eleven Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Karim Benzema glancing header gives Real Madrid three-goal buffer on the stroke of half-time ‘Our hero’ – Arsenal fans react to rumours ex-star and academy graduate will join ‘KroenkeOut’ protests after European Super League act Video: Chelsea Woman keeper Ann-Katrin Berger makes stunning reflex save during top of the table clash with Man City

This is the in-form French-Algerian superstar’s first penalty since usual taker Sergio Ramos went down injured some time ago, offering Benzema an extra chip in the race for the prestigious Pichichi.

Madrid will finish the night top of the La Liga table if they can hold onto the victory, though cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid are even on points with a game in hand, whilst heated foes Barcelona are five points behind should a win be sealed, but have played two less matches.