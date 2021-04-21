West Ham are reportedly preparing a blockbuster transfer deal for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

A report from Football Insider claims Hammers chairman David Sullivan has already got agents on the job of trying to secure the signature of the promising young French forward.

Edouard’s fine form in his time in Scotland has also seen him linked with the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City in a recent report from the Telegraph.

With both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette struggling this season, it seems clear Edouard could do an important job for Arsenal if they were able to win the race for his signature.

However, it may now be that West Ham is a more attractive destination for the 23-year-old, with David Moyes turning the east Londoners into genuine top four contenders this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking unlikely to be playing in Europe at all next season as their poor form means they’re all the way down in 9th in the Premier League table.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can pull this off and secure the kind of signing that should only help them emerge as even more of a force next season.

