Video: One Premier League big six owner had to ask “which team are we?” at a game as he didn’t know club’s colours

One unnamed owner of a Premier League big six club once had to ask which team was his during a game.

Watch this extraordinary claim from Kaveh Solhekol in the video below, as he states one of the men in charge of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham didn’t know what colour shirts their team was wearing at one match…

“One of these owners went to a game and he didn't know what colour shirt his side were playing in that day, he had to ask someone sitting next to him. 'Which team are we”. ?? @SkySportNewsHD pic.twitter.com/mqwpSfR4me — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) April 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

This just shows how out of touch these people are after their botched attempts to set up a new European Super League.

The plan proved so unpopular that they were quickly forced to U-turn, and it may now be time for fans to continue taking action to get these owners out.