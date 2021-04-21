Why Chelsea were last in, first out of European Super League

Chelsea were reportedly the last in and the first out of the controversial European Super League project.

The Blues were supposedly rushed into making a decision to join their Premier League rivals in announcing their intention to form a new breakaway competition, with the whole saga said to have weighed heavily on owner Roman Abramovich, according to The Athletic.

Much of this is apparently down to big efforts from Chelsea to improve their community presence and anti-discrimination work in recent years, with much of this farce likely to have damaged the image they’ve been working hard to build.

Despite Chelsea’s official statement on abandoning the Super League coming later than other clubs, The Athletic suggests they were very much the last in and first out.

This strongly suggests the west London giants were perhaps the least convinced of all the teams involved.

It had previously been claimed that Manchester United and Real Madrid were the main ‘ringleaders’ in the failed project…