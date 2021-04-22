Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted he does not feel let down by the Kroenke family despite the recent European Super League debacle.

Stan and Josh Kroenke have long been unpopular among Arsenal fans, but Arteta, perhaps unsurprisingly, had nothing but praise for the ownership at the Emirates Stadium…

Mikel Arteta has refused to criticise the Kroenke's ownership of Arsenal…? Thoughts, on this Gooners? ? pic.twitter.com/SH9PAiz9Bx — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 22, 2021

It would have been a bit of a shock for Arteta to take a clear dig at his employers, in fairness, but some Gunners fans may have been left a bit disappointed by his response in the video above.

Arsenal fans are likely to join others in staging a protest this week after their club attempted to sign up for the proposed Super League before quickly pulling out.