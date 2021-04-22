Mixed Arsenal injury news as duo doubtful for Everton game, but one key player could return

Arsenal reportedly look set to be without both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for their game against Everton on Friday.

The Gunners have endured a difficult season and could really do without too many key players being out for long, but it seems they’ll have to cope without two important players for their next Premier League game.

According to the Metro, Aubameyang is close to returning to training after recently contracting malaria, but a return in the upcoming Europa League clash with Villarreal could be possible.

Lacazette, meanwhile, looks doubtful after picking up an injury in the recent draw with Fulham at the Emirates Stadium, according to the report.

The Metro add that Martin Odegaard should, however, be back for Arsenal’s game at home to Everton, having recently suffered with an ankle injury that was aggravated on international duty with Norway.

Arsenal signed Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid in January and he’s proven a useful addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad so far.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!