Menu

Arsenal loanee William Saliba given a LENGTHY ban for controversial video from international duty

Arsenal FC
Posted by

This cropped up a few months ago so it looked like it would pass without incident, but Arsenal loanee William Saliba has faced action for his part in a controversial video.

The video contained all sorts of problems as their was a naked teammate touching himself and it’s not clear what age he was at that point, but it was clear that the French FA felt it has brought the game into disrepute.

The case has since been heard, and Saliba and his teammate have received length bans for their actions:

Saliba’s ban is listed as a month but the wording of that tweet does suggest it’s a suspended sentence, but it could also be the case that he’s simply suspended for one month as a result.

It’s crazy that this has been taken so seriously when it was an old video that was dredged up and bigger issues in the game receive less attention, while the teammate has taken three months for his part in this.

More Stories William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.