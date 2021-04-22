Arsenal loanee William Saliba given a LENGTHY ban for controversial video from international duty

This cropped up a few months ago so it looked like it would pass without incident, but Arsenal loanee William Saliba has faced action for his part in a controversial video.

The video contained all sorts of problems as their was a naked teammate touching himself and it’s not clear what age he was at that point, but it was clear that the French FA felt it has brought the game into disrepute.

The case has since been heard, and Saliba and his teammate have received length bans for their actions:

Affaire de la vidéo en sélection : William Saliba a été sanctionné aujourd'hui par la Commission de discipline de la FFF à un mois sans sélection avec sursis. Ulrick Eneme Ella, 3 mois, dont 1 avec sursis. Aucune incidence en club. — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) April 22, 2021

Saliba’s ban is listed as a month but the wording of that tweet does suggest it’s a suspended sentence, but it could also be the case that he’s simply suspended for one month as a result.

It’s crazy that this has been taken so seriously when it was an old video that was dredged up and bigger issues in the game receive less attention, while the teammate has taken three months for his part in this.