Arsenal star reveals he wants to become an agent and hints at future transfer destination

Arsenal winger Willian has revealed he wants to become an agent when his playing days are over, while he also hinted he’d like a spell in the MLS before retiring.

The Brazil international only just joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer, and has not had the best of times at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Still, it seems Willian is determined not to leave the Gunners until he’s helped them win a trophy, as he told their matchday programme, as quoted by Goal.

“Well, my plan is to stay at Arsenal, I have a contract here, and to win trophies,” Willian said.

“I have two more years here and my plan is to stay and be successful, to play and win something with the club.

“I still want to achieve a lot of things. I want to win more trophies, and I want to be at the next World Cup.

“I will do my best to be there. But, yeah, I want to lift trophies for Arsenal – I have a lot of things in my mind that I want to achieve. I want to win as much as I can with the team, and go back to the national team as well.

“Whenever I have finished here, I really want to go to America and play there. Possibly stay in Europe, I don’t know, but at the moment, one of my targets is to play in America at some point in my career.

“I want to become an agent. I am preparing myself for that profession, I’ve already started work on that.

“I want to go into that because I love football and I want to stay in the sport, I want to do a job in that area, but I don’t want to become a manager or a coach. I want to be slightly more outside, but still involved in football.”

Willian was a star performer at Chelsea but has not looked the same player for Arsenal, so it might be that he could already do with moving to the US and playing at a slightly less competitive level for the rest of his career.

Arsenal fans probably wouldn’t miss him much, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of major signings in attack this summer after such a disappointing campaign.

