Gareth Bale aims dig at Jose Mourinho following sacking at Tottenham

Tottenham FC
Tottenham star Gareth Bale aimed a subtle dig at former manager Jose Mourinho following his departure this week.

It’s not been the easiest season for Spurs, and it seems Bale has hinted the playing style has needed to change after poor results and performances under Mourinho.

The departing Portuguese tactician is well known for being a defensive-minded manager, and has often been criticised for being overly cautious with his tactics, even when he has top players in his team.

Bale seemed to hint at that when he spoke to Sky Sports after Tottenham’s win over Southampton last night, with the team looking improved under interim boss Ryan Mason.

“Just to be on the front foot a bit more. We want to attack, we’re a big team, we have great players,” Bale said when asked about what needed to change at Tottenham.

“We need to attack more, we need to try and stay higher up the pitch. I think we did that today.”

Most Spurs fans will surely agree that things weren’t working out under Mourinho, who perhaps looks like a spent force at this level.

Mourinho struggled in recent spells at Manchester United and Chelsea as well, with his playing style no longer as effective as it was when he first broke onto the scene at Porto all those years ago.

