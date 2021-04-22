Barcelona cleared to sign long-term replacement for star this summer as current club prepare to sell

Barcelona have a few positions that will need to be filled in the next couple of years, but finding a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba will be huge.

They have struggled on the right hand side since Dani Alves left a few years ago, but Alba’s attacking intent and ability to link up from the left flank is a major part of their game plan.

Alba turned 32 last month so he should still have a couple of years left, but the links to Valencia full back Jose Gaya do make a lot of sense.

He plays in a similar style to Alba and he would also follow the same path from Valencia to Barca so it almost seems like the natural choice, and it’s now being reported that Valencia are preparing to sell him this summer:

Gaya is about to enter his prime years, he’s a Spanish international and he’s a captain for his current team so that could also be vital if the leadership of Gerard Pique starts to fade on the park in the next couple of seasons, so this should be a great signing for Barca if they can find the money to make it happen.