Barcelona team news vs Getafe: Injury prone star picks up a worrying sounding knock and will miss the game

Ousmane Dembele was always going to have a tough time living up to his his price tag at Barcelona, but he’s continually cut down with injuries at the worst time.

It means he’s always trying to get back to match fitness and he’s never able to get a decent run in the first team, but he has looked bright this year as he’s largely stayed fit.

He’s played in most of their games this season and a return of ten goals and four assists is pretty respectable, but it’s now been confirmed by the club that he won’t be able to play against Getafe tonight:

? MEDICAL REPORT@Dembouz is out of #BarçaGetafe with discomfort in his pelvis. His return is pending his recovery.https://t.co/bq4dzm1ZAp pic.twitter.com/T3L5jHmFaF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 22, 2021

It’s described as some discomfort with his pelvis which is a worrying sounding injury, and it doesn’t look like there’s an immediate timescale for his recovery.

Every game is now a must-win for Barca in the title race and they find themselves in 4th spot going into tonight after Sevilla’s win last night, while Atleti kick off earlier so they could go eight points clear of Koeman’s men if they can win at home to Huesca.