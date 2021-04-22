Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes has broken his silence on the recently collapsed European Super League.

News this week has dominated by the proposal of 12 of European football’s biggest clubs to break away and form a ‘Super League’.

Upon learning that clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and more were all involved in attempting to form an exclusive elitists league, fans, as well as high profile figures within the industry, were immediately outraged.

Plans have eventually been scuppered following the majority of clubs caving to the pressure and withdrawing.

However, despite what is being dubbed a ‘moral victory for football’ – the backlash remains.

A feeling among fans and clubs, particular the ones not included in the original ESL plans, is one of betrayal and broken trust.

The latest high profile figure to break their silence on what has been a hugely controversial attempt to overhaul football is Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director.

Taking to his official social media on Thursday afternoon, the well-respected Rolfes wrote: “Despite that absurd and arrogant construct of the so called Super League has been shattered to pieces currently, I still wonder what went through the mind of those people bringing it up.

“Not only that they were about to ignore one of the core principles of European Football tradition, the competitive factor.

“More than that, they arrogantly seem to have ignored the fundament of football competition overall: grassroots and youth development. All the players that should have taken part in that closed shop league, let it be Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Kai Havertz, you name it – they all come from a working system, being raised in small clubs, being developed in others before becoming shining global stars in their current organizations.

“How would these clubs make sure they’d get their players from in the future? They did not any longer want to be part of our well-working football environment – but they did want to take the young guns that have been raised there. This approach shows the cruelty of organizations, that either just seek to simply maximize their profit, or to minimize their financial troubles due to misled management.

“I am relieved this plan has been completely rejected by the European football community.”