Bayern Munich set to rival Real Madrid for highly-rated midfielder

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are reportedly set to rival Real Madrid for the signature of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Having emerged as one of the hottest prospects to come out of France in recent years, Camavinga, just 18, has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough.

Recently awarded his first senior international cap, Camavinga became France’s youngest player since Rene Gerard in 1932.

Despite playing a vital role in Rennes’ first-team, there are growing suggestions that this season will be the teenager’s last.

With his contract set to expire next summer, it is widely accepted that Rennes will sell the French midfielder this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Hotly tipped to join one of Europe’s elites, Camavinga has been linked with several high-profile moves, including to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from France Football, who claim another club strongly interested in the 18-year-old is last season’s Champions League winners, Bayern Munich.

The report states that the Bavarians are looking to add additional cover for current midfielder Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich.

Another name supposedly on Bayern Munich’s midfield shortlist is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Florian Neuhaus.

