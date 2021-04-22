Boost for Chelsea as Real Madrid star expected to miss the first leg through injury

With the madness of the past few days it’s easy to forget that there’s still a season to be finished, while it’s not really clear what UEFA will do with the Champions League.

There have been calls to kick any ESL members out of the competition and that would hand the trophy to PSG, but it looks like the semi-finals will still be going ahead as planned.

Beating Real Madrid will be a big task for Chelsea but Zinedine Zidane’s men have been plagues by injuries lately, and some of the recent updates present mixed news:

Modric y Kroos han estado en el gimnasio y tienen complicado jugar ante el Betis. Ramos ya pisa césped y toca balón y podría estar ante Osasuna. Mendy aún no ha saltado al campo y todo apunta a que no estará en la ida contra el Chelsea. — Miguel Ángel Díaz (@miguelitocope) April 22, 2021

It’s expected that Ramos, Kroos and Modric will return to action soon, although they have all had issues this season so they may struggle to complete 90 minutes straight away.

Ferland Mendy is still struggling to return to basic training so he’s expected to miss the first leg vs Chelsea, and it’s a major blow for Zidane as the French full back has been an important player this season.

Marcelo has also had his problems with injuries and his pace is starting to go, so it looks like the Real’s left flank could be an area that Tuchel’s men can exploit.