Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea star he thinks may be “angry” with him

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Tammy Abraham after continuing to leave him out of his first-team plans at Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician insists he has nothing personal against Abraham and that he takes a lot of time mulling over his team selection, with fine margins due to having such a big squad of talented players.

Tuchel also says he understands if Abraham is angry with him or generally struggling with the situation, but we’re not sure any of this will be of much comfort to the player himself.

Discussing Abraham, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Tuchel said: “Everybody is concerned when they’re not in the squad but it’s never an easy decision for me to take.

“I have a lot of sympathy for him and I can understand that he is worried and sad and maybe angry with me when I make these decisions.

“Sometimes we spend almost an hour talking after the last training which decisions to take and which players we have to leave at home because it’s thin margins which decide.

“Tammy has had this decision now a few times against him which is never personal but this is life at Chelsea sometimes as a player.

“I hope that he does not get lost in too many thoughts because he knows not to be too concerned about his situation.

“Everything he can do is stay focused and stay with belief because the situation for a striker can change in minutes.

“We have an important training coming up and my decisions are not made yet.”

Chelsea fans may be disappointed to see Abraham fall out of favour like this, with the England international previously looking like a big prospect when he rose through their academy.

Abraham also impressed in loan spells with Bristol City and Aston Villa earlier in his career, but he’s not quite managed to step up to playing for such a big club.

