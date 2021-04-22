Menu

Video: Fan urges Declan Rice to “come to United” as he’s spotted with Chelsea star

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Declan Rice has been asked to come to Manchester United by fans who spotted him with what appears to be Chelsea star Mason Mount.

The West Ham midfielder is one of the biggest talents in the Premier League and has been in superb form this season to help the Hammers challenge for a top four place.

MORE: Did these Man Utd players force Ed Woodward to quit?

Watch below as Rice is heckled to “come to United” by what we can only assume is a Red Devils supporter, though Rice appears to be hanging out with his fellow England international and friend Mason Mount…

Rice clearly has what it takes to play for United or Chelsea, with both teams looking in need of reinforcements in that area of the pitch.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

More Stories / Latest News
These Arsenal fans react to “embarrassing” Mikel Arteta statement as he solidifies himself as Kroenke’s puppet
West Ham line up surprise midfielder signing from Premier League rivals
Is Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley a Sadomasochist?

The 22-year-old would be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford, while doubts remain over both Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s how some fans responded to the video…

More Stories Declan Rice Mason Mount

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Tony Pezzolesi says:
    April 22, 2021 at 8:18 am

    They have been best mates since they were 7. Of course they are going to hang out together. Get a grip

    Reply
  2. Mojen says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:11 am

    Cant believe something so stupid and trivial is reported.

    Reply
  3. Bish says:
    April 22, 2021 at 9:48 am

    A word to Declan… We all know the story of a move to Man Utd is nonsense – started because you innocently asked a couple of players, whilst on international duty, about life at their club. I’m sure you’ve asked other players similar questions, but only this case gets reported… But that, of course, raises a couple of questions. Why did Maguire and Shaw feel the need to go back to Man Utd and report a private conversation? Who at MU thought it was a good idea to report the story to the press, obviously with the intention of stirring trouble and unsettling you (given that Wallace and Gromit wouldn’t have had the brains to do that themselves)? And would you really want to play for a club that conducts its business in such a pathetic, underhand way (though given their part in the Super League fiasco, that’s hardly a surprise, is it?)? If you do ever leave West Ham (and I hope that either never happens, or is years away), I hope it will at least be to a club with genuine integrity (which counts out the so-called ‘big six’ in this country entirely, doesn’t it?).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.