Video: Fan urges Declan Rice to “come to United” as he’s spotted with Chelsea star

Declan Rice has been asked to come to Manchester United by fans who spotted him with what appears to be Chelsea star Mason Mount.

The West Ham midfielder is one of the biggest talents in the Premier League and has been in superb form this season to help the Hammers challenge for a top four place.

Watch below as Rice is heckled to “come to United” by what we can only assume is a Red Devils supporter, though Rice appears to be hanging out with his fellow England international and friend Mason Mount…

? “Declan, Come to United!“ ?? A Man Utd fan to Declan Rice – his reaction ? pic.twitter.com/q11PkuiEto — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 22, 2021

Rice clearly has what it takes to play for United or Chelsea, with both teams looking in need of reinforcements in that area of the pitch.

The 22-year-old would be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford, while doubts remain over both Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s how some fans responded to the video…

