Barcelona have already held talks over beating Liverpool & Juventus to forward transfer

Barcelona reportedly look to be in pole position for the transfer of Lyon star Memphis Depay this summer.

The Catalan giants could do with making some changes up front after a challenging season, with Antoine Griezmann never quite seeming to settle into life at the Nou Camp, while Ousmane Dembele has been a bit hit and miss, and is nearing the final year of his contract.

According to Oriol Domenech in the video clip from Onze below, Barcelona have already had some discussions over signing Depay, and look the favourites ahead of Juventus…

? NEGOCIACIONS BARÇA-DEPAY

?? @OriolDomenech: ? "La proposta d'ara és notablement inferior a la de l'altra junta i té propostes econòmiques superiors" ? "Té molt bona relació amb Koeman i a ell li fa molta il·lusió jugar al Barça"#OnzeE3 pic.twitter.com/Ugxl74WlNr — Onze (@OnzeTv3) April 21, 2021

Depay has also been linked with Liverpool by Marca in recent times, so it could also be that the Reds are set to be beaten to this terrific free transfer.

Depay flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career but would surely be welcomed at Anfield now as Jurgen Klopp looks in need of shaking things up following a hugely disappointing season.

It looks like it’s time to reshuffle in attack after a dip in form from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and Depay could have been an ideal candidate, especially as he’s set to become a free agent this summer.

Juventus would surely also have benefited from bringing in the Netherlands international, with the Serie A giants not looking the same kind of force of recent times this season as Inter Milan emerge as title favourites in Italy.

With Cristiano Ronaldo getting older and Paulo Dybala a little off the boil, Depay could have made a great impact in Turin, but the reporter above suggests the player’s preference is to link up with Ronald Koeman at Barca.