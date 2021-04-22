Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez makes bizarre and embarrassing claim about Chelsea fans’ Super League protest

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has gone full Donald Trump over the Chelsea fan protests against the failed European Super League project this week.

Hundreds of Blues supporters lined up near Stamford Bridge to block the team bus from getting into the ground for their Premier League clash with Brighton on Tuesday following the news that their club had become one of 12 founding members of a proposed breakaway competition.

The Super League format proved hugely unpopular and has already fallen through, with Chelsea and fellow English clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all withdrawing from the competition later that evening.

Madrid chief Perez was one of the main figures behind the Super League plans, and he’s continued to defend them in a desperate style despite the idea surely now being dead in the water.

Remarkably, Perez is quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below as suggesting the Chelsea fan protest was a lot smaller than it was, and even hinted at it being a conspiracy theory as he talked about someone possibly sending them there…

Florentino Perez: “Chelsea fans? They were 40 people outside Stamford Bridge… and if you want, I will tell you who took them there”. ?? #CFC #SuperLeague — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2021

This is a truly embarrassing claim from the Spaniard, with the protests clearly very big as the streets were packed with CFC supporters, as numerous photos and videos have shown.

Chelsea chief Petr Cech even had to try and persuade fans to get out of the way as he was clearly so rattled by it all…

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

Perez is clearly determined not to let the failed Super League project die, and it’s getting a bit embarrassing to watch.

Surely these out-of-touch club owners now have to accept the fans – as well as numerous players and managers – have spoken, and there’s barely anyone who wants to see a Super League happen.