Former Man City star reacts as Schalke relegation confirmed

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has reacted to the confirmation of Schalke’s relegation to the second tier of German football.

The former Manchester City winger represented Die Knappen in the early stages of his professional career, after graduating from their youth ranks.

Sane took to Twitter shortly after a 1-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld confirmed Schalke’s relegation from the Bundesliga.

“Gluck auf,” the 25-year-old’s tweet read, which is an expression typically used by German miners but has been somewhat adopted by supporters of the Gelsenkirchen outfit.

It’s a nice touch by Sane to remember his roots, even while representing a rival of his former club and the biggest team in Germany.

There were some unfortunate scenes shortly after the relegation was confirmed, with some supporters attacking Schalke’s players and staff upon their return home by pelting them with eggs.

It’s a sad state of affairs for one of the most emotionally-driven clubs in Germany, but there’s no doubt Die Knappen have what it takes to immediately bounce back from relegation.