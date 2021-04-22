Chelsea and Tottenham among clubs battling for transfer of versatile star

Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs battling for the potential transfer of Palmeiras wonderkid Gabriel Menino.

The talented 20-year-old looks a huge prospect and can operate well as a central midfielder, wide on the right, or as a right full-back.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea and Tottenham are among his suitors, along with Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

This suggests it’s likely we’re going to see Menino in Europe sooner or later, with the Brazil youth international surely set for a big future at the highest level of the game.

Chelsea have shown more of a willingness to develop and promote youth in recent times, with a number of talented players coming up through their academy, while recent signings like Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz are young players with their best years ahead of them.

Menino could be another fine fit for the Blues, but one imagines he might also be tempted by a potential offer from Tottenham.

Spurs would probably be able to offer him more regular playing time, which would surely be important for him at this stage of his career.

Having said that, the north London giants are having a difficult season and may not finish in the top four, while they’ve also just sacked manager Jose Mourinho and are yet to bring in a permanent replacement.

