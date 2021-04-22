Real Madrid on alert for potential transfer of Bayern Munich contract rebel

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keeping tabs on the situation of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

The French tactician is supposedly a big fan of his fellow countryman Coman, who could be on his way out of Bayern as he looks no closer to agreeing on a new contract, according to Don Balon.

Coman has been a key player for Bayern and it seems clear he could do a job for Real Madrid right now, with Eden Hazard not living up to expectations, while Gareth Bale is out on loan at Tottenham and perhaps unlikely to return and become a first-team regular again.

If Real do decide to strengthen this summer, they would do well to pounce for Coman as it looks like the 24-year-old could be a realistic target.

Bayern have plenty of other top attacking players so might not miss Coman too much, even if the France international is sure to go down as something of a club legend after his winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s Champions League final.

