Menu

Real Madrid on alert for potential transfer of Bayern Munich contract rebel

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keeping tabs on the situation of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

The French tactician is supposedly a big fan of his fellow countryman Coman, who could be on his way out of Bayern as he looks no closer to agreeing on a new contract, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Real Madrid chief speaks out on Kylian Mbappe transfer

Coman has been a key player for Bayern and it seems clear he could do a job for Real Madrid right now, with Eden Hazard not living up to expectations, while Gareth Bale is out on loan at Tottenham and perhaps unlikely to return and become a first-team regular again.

If Real do decide to strengthen this summer, they would do well to pounce for Coman as it looks like the 24-year-old could be a realistic target.

bayern munich kingsley coman

Kingsley Coman in action for Bayern Munich

More Stories / Latest News
Bayern Munich set to rival Real Madrid for highly-rated midfielder
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez’s meltdown becomes even more spectacular as he refuses to accept defeat on ESL
Tottenham preparing offer to clinch transfer of 20-year-old forward

Bayern have plenty of other top attacking players so might not miss Coman too much, even if the France international is sure to go down as something of a club legend after his winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s Champions League final.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

More Stories Kingsley Coman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.