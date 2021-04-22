Menu

Marcelo Bielsa has one damning concern about Leeds United player

Leeds United FC
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has one major concern about Robin Koch.

In a pretty damning report, Football Insider claim Bielsa thinks Koch is “too soft” to make it in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds from Freiburg last summer and has made 11 appearances for the Yorkshire giants, but without looking entirely convincing.

It now seems Bielsa is unsure about Koch’s suitability for English football, so one imagines this could put his future in doubt.

It remains to be seen where the Germany international might end up if he leaves, or if he can turn things around for himself at Elland Road.

Leeds’ coaching staff share Bielsa’s concerns, so we’ll have to see if they can work on improving him on the training ground.

