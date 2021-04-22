Menu

Lionel Messi could join David Beckham’s Inter Miami in a year or two, claims Argentine journalist

Lionel Messi’s career in European football could be coming to an end as the 33-year-old might be looking to sign a short-term contract before heading somewhere else. 

According to ESPN journalist Christian Martín (via Bolavip), Messi is looking at a potential one or two-year deal with FC Barcelona. Afterward, the Argentina international might cross the pond to wrap up his playing career.

Martín adds that Messi seems destined to find his way to Major League Soccer and sign with Inter Miami. Co-owner David Beckham wants star players and recognizable names for his South Florida-based club.

“The Argentine star is evaluating FC Barcelona’s proposal, to potentially go one or two years and then football in the United States, to MLS, where Inter Miami would be one of the potential destinations for Messi,” Martín said.

Beckham has already signed Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi, two players with European and national team experience, to sign with Inter Miami. However, these two don’t have the glamour name that the casual fan will know.

Now, if Messi does indeed come in a year or two, then that will be a name that Beckham will plaster all over South Florida.

