Man United handed huge boost as Real Madrid give green light for defender to leave

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their reported pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

It was reported by MEN earlier this year that the Red Devils have highlighted Real Madrid’s World Cup winner as a top defensive target ahead of the summer window.

United have been in the market for a new centre-back for several seasons with a priority signing expected to partner alongside captain Harry Maguire.

Although current partner Victor Lindelof has enjoyed a very decent campaign there are still widespread concerns that the Swedish international and Maguire do not complement each other as well as more pacier defender might.

Hotly tipped to enter the summer market, with Varane top of their wish-list, the Red Devils have been handed a welcome boost.

According to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the Spanish giants will not stand in the Frenchman’s way if he chooses to depart in the summer.

Speaking to reporters recently about the speculation surrounding Varane, Perez, as quoted by Metro, said: “Varane? I’m happy with our team… If players don’t want to stay at Madrid they can leave.”