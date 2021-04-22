Menu

Manchester United handed transfer boost after major development at Real Madrid

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their transfer pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

This follows the Spanish giants clinching a deal for Bayern Munich star David Alaba, as was reported yesterday by Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld.

MORE: Enough is enough – time for revolution at Man United

See the tweet below from Bielefeld as he claimed Alaba had agreed on a five-year contract with Real Madrid, with the formal signing set to take place at some point in the next few weeks…

According to the Manchester Evening News, this is a significant development as it means Real Madrid may now be more likely to offload Man Utd target Varane.

The MEN state that they’ve previously reported on United’s interest in Varane, and they now claim Los Blancos may need to sell this summer due to their poor financial situation.

With a big name like Alaba coming in on a free to strengthen Madrid’s defence, it makes sense for them to cash in on Varane now, rather than risk losing him on a free in just over a year’s time.

David Alaba

David Alaba is set to join Real Madrid this summer

raphael varane

Raphael Varane’s move to Manchester United could now be more likely

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League reform planned that would invite Rangers and Celtic in new Super League idea
Arsenal linked with La Liga full-back after Hector Bellerin decides to leave the Gunners this summer
Talks held: Rivals Manchester United and Liverpool in discussions over blockbuster pre-season friendlies

Varane could be a superb signing for United, who look in need of a better partner for Harry Maguire than the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Alaba, meanwhile, looks a very capable replacement for the France international at the Bernabeu after a hugely successful and trophy-laden career with Bayern.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

More Stories David Alaba Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.