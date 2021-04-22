Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their transfer pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

This follows the Spanish giants clinching a deal for Bayern Munich star David Alaba, as was reported yesterday by Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld.

See the tweet below from Bielefeld as he claimed Alaba had agreed on a five-year contract with Real Madrid, with the formal signing set to take place at some point in the next few weeks…

Sky sources: David Alaba has agreed a 5 year contract until 2026 with @realmadrid. Barcelona is not an option anymore. Contract not signed yet, but will be in the next weeks ??? #TransferUpdate @Sky_Torben @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/jo7DIVjO8g — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) April 20, 2021

According to the Manchester Evening News, this is a significant development as it means Real Madrid may now be more likely to offload Man Utd target Varane.

The MEN state that they’ve previously reported on United’s interest in Varane, and they now claim Los Blancos may need to sell this summer due to their poor financial situation.

With a big name like Alaba coming in on a free to strengthen Madrid’s defence, it makes sense for them to cash in on Varane now, rather than risk losing him on a free in just over a year’s time.

Varane could be a superb signing for United, who look in need of a better partner for Harry Maguire than the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Alaba, meanwhile, looks a very capable replacement for the France international at the Bernabeu after a hugely successful and trophy-laden career with Bayern.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!