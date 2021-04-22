Man Utd star had his “poorest performance in a United shirt” against Burnley, says ex-Red Devil

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed who performed well and who performed poorly in the club’s recent 3-1 win over Burnley.

The Red Devils have been embroiled in all the Super League drama that’s unfolded this week, and it’s easy to forget they actually got a useful win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Chadwick wasn’t entirely convinced by the Man Utd performance, but singled out young forward Mason Greenwood for praise after his two goals in the victory.

“I think the stand-out performer was Mason Greenwood. He’s really starting to come back into his own, scoring important goals,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It wasn’t a brilliant performance, Burnley played well, it was quite an entertaining game. Obviously the start wasn’t great and it was fortunate that Wood was offside. Burnley caused problems from set plays, Tarkowski gave Harry Maguire a lot of problems in the air, he attacked the ball well.”

Chadwick felt it wasn’t a great performance from young goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has continued to start ahead of David de Gea in recent times.

The former United midfielder singled out the ‘keeper for criticism, but added that he expects he’ll still get the chance to prove himself to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Dean Henderson, I thought it was his poorest performance in a United shirt,” Chadwick said.

“He seemed keen to get balls when it wasn’t really on, making a mistake for the goal that was disallowed.

“It was his shakiest performance so far but hopefully he’ll put it behind him. It will be interesting to see what Ole does in the next game – I imagine he’ll stick with Henderson but he does need to get a consistent run of games and get those decisions right on crosses and long balls.”