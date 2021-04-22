Literally no one is buying the Ed Woodward story that’s going around today following his resignation as Manchester United chairman.

The unpopular Man Utd chief was announced as leaving Old Trafford shortly after the whole European Super League plan fell through, and it’s now emerged that he didn’t want any part of it at all.

See below as Simon Stone claims Woodward decided to leave the club because he felt he couldn’t support the move…

Man Utd's Woodward 'felt unable to support' ESL project https://t.co/jahdLUYeIF via @BBCSport — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 22, 2021

Unsurprisingly, it seems no one is buying it, with loads of fans taking to Twitter to point out the numerous reasons this almost definitely isn’t true.

no one is falling for this PR #GlazersOut — ? (@UtdKorben) April 22, 2021

He literally resigned from his roles at ECA and Uefa himself prior to the ESL blowing up. — Steven Wallace (@stewallace86) April 22, 2021

Woodward PR working hard to dress him up as the good guy now — PE Student #MUFC ?? (@OVERDOZiE) April 22, 2021

Woodward literally used to worked at JP Morgan, the same bank funding the ESL lmaooo no one is believing that ?#GlazersOut https://t.co/xMPfDhjv71 — adrian ? (@UTD_Adrian) April 22, 2021

Come on now @sistoney67 you know that's not true, he was one of the main guys behind it all with the Glazers #GlazersOut — Barrykj ?? ??? (@barrykj1984) April 22, 2021

Absolutely nobody, *NOBODY*, with a grain of sense believes you peddling this Ashton-fed rubbish Simon. Woodward's on his way out – why even bother parroting these obvious lies?#GlazersOut#GlazersNext — Matthew Stewart #SaveHongKong ?? (@MStewart0013) April 22, 2021

Woodward has never quite won over the fans at United, and he hasn’t really covered himself in glory here either.

In fairness, barely anyone at the big six has in this crazy week that saw Man Utd join Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal in attempting to form a new breakaway competition that collapsed almost immediately.