Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes his old club would be foolish to turn down the chance to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

There’s long been talk of Ronaldo eventually having a second spell at Old Trafford after enjoying so much success there earlier in his career, but time is now surely running out for this dream to become a reality.

The Portugal international remains a star player for Juventus even at the age of 36, and Chadwick thinks he’d still have an impact in the Premier League.

There was recently speculation that Ronaldo could form part of a swap deal involving United midfielder Paul Pogba, as per Calciomercato, and Chadwick spoke to CaughtOffside to give his response to the story.

“If United had the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo they’d be foolish to turn it down,” he said.

“We’ve seen Cavani, who’s slightly younger, the impact he’s had. Ronaldo’s kept himself in great shape over the years, so I’m sure he’d still offer a huge amount.

“What he’s done at the club, he wouldn’t have to win too many fans over. It would be exciting to see him in the Premier League, but it’s probably quite a long shot really.”

Chadwick also addressed Pogba’s future amid a recent claim from the Daily Star that the France international wanted huge wages of at least £500,000 a week and possibly rising to as much as £800,000 with bonuses.

The ex-Red Devil believes no player is worth that, and suggests that Pogba in particular has not really shown he’d warrant that kind of money.

“I’m not sure if anyone’s worth £500-800k a week for playing a game of football, but that’s the way the game’s going, wages are going up and up,” Chadwick said.

“In my opinion there could be other avenues, you could pay for maybe two or three players with the money you’re talking about there.

“Obviously Pogba’s had a really good second half to the season, being one of United’s stand-out performers, but I don’t think he could really warrant those wages.

“If that’s what he’s demanding and there are other options in the transfer market, I’d certainly look to do that. I’m not sure Pogba or anyone – even Bruno Fernandes – is worth £800k a week.”

