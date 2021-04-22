Ex-Red Devil says “shackles have come off” for one Man Utd star and names the player he wants to see more of

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current midfield options after the win over Burnley at the weekend.

The Red Devils did just enough to beat the Clarets 3-1 thanks to goals from Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, and Chadwick debated Solskjaer’s current tactics in the middle of the park.

The United manager has often opted for a defensive midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay this season, and that’s earned him some criticism, particularly when he uses it in home games against teams like Burnley.

Chadwick, however, believes McTominay’s role has changed slightly, so he doesn’t necessarily view this tactic as too defensive from Solskjaer.

“You speak about defensive midfielders, but McTominay’s shackles have come off to a certain extent now,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He gets into the box and makes really good runs and gets into scoring positions. Fred obviously also scored the other week against Spurs.

“I wouldn’t say they’re completely defensive players, Matic is probably the most defensive central midfielder at the club. But Fred and McTominay, with the energy they’ve got, get forward really well, particularly McTominay.”

Chadwick also added he’d like to see more of Donny van de Beek in midfield after he came on and had a decent cameo, picking up the assist for the Cavani goal.

The former United midfielder questioned, however, if the Dutchman would stick around to fight for his place next season after so little playing time this term.

“Van de Beek came on for the first time in a while, and was on the pitch for the two goals,” Chadwick said.

“So it was a substitution that worked out, but he didn’t have a huge amount of time to influence the game.

“It would be nice to see a bit more of Van de Beek on the pitch before the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if he stays and fights for his place next season.”