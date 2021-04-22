Manchester City stalwart reacts to Phil Foden’s performance against Aston Villa

Manchester City veteran Fernandinho has reacted to Phil Foden’s outstanding performance as the Premier League champions-elect claimed a 2-1 win over Aston Villa away from home.

The Villains took a very early lead, striking in the first minute of the game, but found themselves on the back foot come the half-time whistle.

Foden bagged in the 22nd minute to level the score-line – a brilliant team-goal involving Ederson, which you can watch here – and only continued to impress from there.

In his post-match interview, Fernandinho was very complimentary of his 20-year-old team-mate, saying there is no doubt about Foden’s quality.

“I know him about five years now so since he was a little boy he’s been with us and shown his quality,” Fernandinho told Sky Sports via the Manchester Evening News. “No doubt about that.

MORE: Former Man City star reacts as Schalke relegation confirmed

“Of course he is really mature now and he is choosing better actions and today he scored and in another game he was awesome as well.

“I’m so pleased and happy for him because he’s a nice guy, a nice boy and he deserves the best in this life.”

Foden is one of the brightest starlets in the Premier League right now, putting in performances well ahead of his years.

Manchester City have a real gem on their hands, and at just 20-years-old he is only going to get better over time.