Manchester United fans block training ground entrances in protest against owners

Some Manchester United fans have blocked both entrances to the club’s training ground in Carrington in a protest against the owners.

The Glazers haven’t always had the best relationship with the supporters of the Red Devils, but it appears the decision to partake in the proposed European Super League has tipped fans over the edge.

No less than 15 people gathered at United’s Carrington training ground today, holding flags displaying ‘51%’, ‘Glazers out’ and ‘we decide when you play’.

Fanzine Red Issue shared the following tweets this morning…

While the anger amongst the fan-base is high, disturbing the team and coaches – who didn’t have a say in the Super League decision – may be somewhat counterinitiative, but it’ll no doubt get a clear message to the ownership, which is clearly the purpose.

Manchester United, along with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, reversed their involvement with the proposed breakaway tournament less than 48 hours after it was announced.

Backlash from fans and pundits has been credited for aiding the collapse of the European Super League, with only Real Madrid and Barcelona standing by it from the initial 12 clubs.