Menu

Manchester United given green light to negotiate €150million double transfer

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light to negotiate a potential trouble transfer deal for Jack Grealish and Declan Rice.

The Red Devils are making these two England internationals their top priority targets for the summer in a potential €150million spending spree, according to Todo Fichajes.

MORE: Manchester United star considered taking mental heath break last year

The report adds that Man Utd have been given the green light by both players to approach their clubs Aston Villa and West Ham.

There’s no doubt Grealish and Rice are among the finest talents in the Premier League right now and they’d surely make an impact at Old Trafford.

United could do with Rice as an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, while he might also offer them another option at centre-back if required.

Meanwhile, Grealish would also be a terrific signing to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a bit more spark in attack.

jack grealish in action for aston villa

Jack Grealish has shone at Aston Villa and could be a good signing for Manchester United

whufc declan rice

Declan Rice would be another fine addition to Man Utd’s squad after his form at West Ham

More Stories / Latest News
Gareth Bale aims dig at Jose Mourinho following sacking at Tottenham
Manchester United star considered taking mental heath break last year
Manchester United star won’t sign a new contract unless another key Red Devils player does too

United have relied on Bruno Fernandes a lot this season and Grealish could give them something a bit different, either as an extra attacking midfielder or a wide-forward.

If MUFC can indeed get both these potentially world class talents in for just €150m it could be superb business.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!

More Stories Declan Rice Jack Grealish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.