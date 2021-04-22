Norwich City have reportedly told Max Aarons he can leave the club amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in the country and it looks like Norwich are prepared to accept that he could be about to move on to bigger things, according to BT Sport.

Aarons has also previously been linked with Arsenal by CBS Sports and this latest development could be great news for the Gunners in their search for a new right-back.

Another big name, Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi, has also been strongly linked with Arsenal by AS in recent times, but Aarons might be a more realistic target.

The England Under-21 international is surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club and he could be an upgrade on the out-of-form Hector Bellerin.

BT Sport’s report on Aaron’s future also links him with West Ham, however, so it could be that the player will have plenty of suitors as he’s seemingly made available this summer.

The report adds that Aarons is likely to cost around £30million, which could end up being a bargain for a player with so much potential.

