Newcastle United linked with hugely promising wing-back this summer

It now looks like Newcastle United should be safe in the Premier League for at least one more year, so the focus will turn to improving the squad in the summer.

There has been plenty of talk about a takeover for at least a year now but it’s possible that recent events with the ESL and a general push for fan ownership could ruin the possibility of Ashley leaving.

That could also mean that Bruce sticks around for a bit longer, but there is some good news with Portuguese outlet O Jogo linking the Magpies with a move for Benfica starlet Nuno Tavares.

He has played a few times for Benfica’s first team and he’s a regular for Portugal at youth level too, so there will be a hope that a move to Newcastle could allow him to fulfil that early potential.

He can play on either side of the defence, he’s got bags of pace and he loves to get forward to support the attack, so it’s exactly the kind of player that you want to watch.

He shouldn’t be overly expensive as he’s only on the edge of the first team just now and Benfica tend to sell players when the price is right, so this could be a promising rumour to watch going into the summer.