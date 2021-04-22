(Photo) Liverpool star returns to training following recent injury

Liverpool have been handed a timely boost ahead of their next match against Newcastle United after midfielder Curtis Jones was pictured back in action in training earlier on Thursday.
Jones, 20, recently picked up a minor injury and was subsequently forced to miss a handful of first-team training sessions.
However, following Jones’ recent spell on the sidelines, Jurgen Klopp is set to be handed a selection boost.
After appearing in a training session on Thursday, Liverpool’s young midfielder now looks set to return to action on the weekend when the Reds host the Magpies.
Curtis Jones back in training at Kirkby today.
Full gallery and footage of the session coming up on https://t.co/edMpGfqonH shortly. pic.twitter.com/ScjZZh2iSB
— James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) April 22, 2021