(Photo) Liverpool star returns to training following recent injury

Liverpool have been handed a timely boost ahead of their next match against Newcastle United after midfielder Curtis Jones was pictured back in action in training earlier on Thursday.

Jones, 20, recently picked up a minor injury and was subsequently forced to miss a handful of first-team training sessions.

However, following Jones’ recent spell on the sidelines, Jurgen Klopp is set to be handed a selection boost.

After appearing in a training session on Thursday, Liverpool’s young midfielder now looks set to return to action on the weekend when the Reds host the Magpies.