(Photos) Real Madrid fans stage anti-Super League protest at Bernabeu

Real Madrid fans have staged an anti-Super League protest at the club’s Bernabeu stadium today.

See below for photos of the protest, with Real Madrid fans turning up with a big anti-Super League banner to show their disapproval of the Spanish giants’ role in trying to set up a new breakaway league…

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been one of the driving forces behind the failed plans to form the Super League, with Premier League giants Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all announcing they’ve now pulled out of the project.

Chelsea fans also protested at Stamford Bridge earlier this week, while Man Utd supporters have been protesting against their owners at the training ground today.

