River Plate want Manchester City transfer target to remain in Argentina past this summer

Manchester City will be looking at the South American market for talent this summer. Over the past year, the English club’s ownership has circled River Plate’s talented midfielder as a transfer target.

In the past, the Premier League side has shown interest in Nicolás De La Cruz, and various reports have suggested Manchester City has eyed the 23-year-old over the past year, per ESPN (via Marca).

However, River Plate will do everything in their power to keep the player who signed a contract extension to remain in Argentina for another year. According to TNT Sports, the Argentine club hopes to convince the player to stay past this summer rather than bolting for Europe.

River Plate wants to bring back his brother Carlos Sánchez, as it’s De La Cruz’s dream to play alongside his older sibling. The Argentine club hopes that this will make the midfielder put his dream of playing with Manchester City or any European side on hold.