Solskjaer & players diffuse Man Utd fans’ ‘Glazers out’ protest at Carrington

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher and Nemanja Matic were on hand to diffuse a protest at Manchester United’s training ground today.

Some supporters of the Red Devils blocked both entrances to Carrington as part of a protest against the club’s ownership, holding flags displaying ‘51%’, ‘Glazers out‘ and ‘we decide when you play’.

The Glazer family haven’t always had the best relationship with the fans, but it appears the decision to partake in the proposed European Super League tipped some people over the edge.

Fanzine Red Issue shared the following tweets this morning…

Shortly after news of the protest found its way onto social media, BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone revealed Solskjaer and co. spoke to fans and seemingly calmed the situation.

While anger amongst the fan-base is high, disturbing the team and coaches – who didn’t have a say in the Super League decision – may be somewhat counterinitiative, but it’ll no doubt get a clear message to the ownership, which was clearly the purpose.

Manchester United, along with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, reversed their involvement with the proposed breakaway tournament less than 48 hours after it was announced.

Backlash from fans and pundits has been credited for aiding the collapse of the European Super League, with only Real Madrid and Barcelona standing by it from the initial 12 clubs.